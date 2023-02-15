Tipu Sultan Followers "Shouldn't Be Alive": Karnataka BJP Chief's Shocker

"Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu?" Nalin Kateel said

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, known for his controversial comments, has appealed to people to "kill" all "ardent followers" of Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century ruler of Mysore. The descendants of Tipu Sultan, he has declared, should be chased out and sent to forests.

The right-wing in the state sees Tipu Sultan as a bigoted tyrant who forcefully converted thousands. But his birth anniversary was celebrated for two consecutive years by the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, which saw him as one of the earliest freedom fighters.

Addressing BJP supports in panchayat town of Yelaburga of Koppal district today, Mr Kateel said, "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman. We offer prayers and obeisance to Lord Hanuman, and we not Tipu's descendants. Let's send Tipu's descendants back home".

"I ask the people here whether you offer prayers to Lord Hanuman or Tipu. Then will you send those who are ardent followers of Tipu to forest? Think about it. Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge -- those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil," he added.

While the Mysore ruler has become a polarising element in Karnataka, the Tipu Sultan versus Hanuman debate was triggered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the 2018 election in Karnataka.

Slamming Congress in one of his rallies that set the tone for the election, Yogi Adityanath had said that Karnataka was the "the land of Hanuman" that was ruled by the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire.

It was unfortunate that the Congress, "instead of worshipping Hanuman and Vijayanagar, was worshiping Tipu Sultan... If Karnataka dismisses Congress in one go, no one else will come to worship Tipu Sultan," he had said.

Earlier this month, Mr Kateel had set of a controversy by claiming that the coming assembly election in the state was all about "Tipu versus Savarkar". "They (Congress) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which was not required, and spoke disgracefully about Savarkar," he had said.

Assembly elections are due on 224 seats on Karnataka in April-May, in which the BJP is hoping to win a second term in power.