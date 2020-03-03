Air India Note To Vienna-Delhi Passengers After One Contracts Coronavirus

A passenger on the Vienna-Delhi flight tested positive for coronavirus on monday (Representational)

People who flew on-board an Air India Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 have been asked to follow government protocols after a Delhi resident, who was a passenger on the aircraft, tested positive for coronavirus.

The advisory comes after the airline informed crew of the flight on Monday to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days and watch for symptoms. The Boeing 787 aircraft which serviced the flight had 120 people on board including crew.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

On Monday, the government reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including the Delhi man, assuring that it has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

According to sources, the infected passenger was not screened at the Delhi airport because he flew in from Austria's Vienna where the outbreak has not been declared serious.

He had travelled to Vienna by road from Italy and took the February flight to Delhi from there, sources said.

The person in Delhi had self-reported at the RML hospital after returning to India while the one in Telangana had initially gone to a private medical facility and then was referred to a government hospital in the state, the minister said.

An Italian tourist in Jaipur is also suspected to have been infected after he tested positive in the second examination, having cleared the first.

India had earlier reported three cases from Kerala, including two medical students from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus. They had self-reported on their return to the country and tested positive for the infection. They were discharged from hospitals last month after recovering.

Assuring people that there is "no need to panic", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter on Tuesday that he had held an "extensive review with number of ministries and state governments regarding preparedness levels". The government was working to contain any possible outbreak, he added.