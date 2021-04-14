Follow BR Ambedkar's Path To Maintain Harmony In Society: Rajasthan Chief Minister

Ashok Gehlot was addressing an online seminar held on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there is a need to follow the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar to maintain harmony in the society.

He also urged people to adopt views of great men like Dr Ambedkar in the circumstances prevailing today in the country.

Mr Gehlot was addressing an online seminar on ''Role of Sarv Samaj for Peaceful State'' held on Ambedkar Jayanti today.

In a statement, he said happiness and peace cannot prevail in a quarrelling family and the same concept applies to our society, state and country.

He said people are being misled and there is disharmony in sections of the society. The basic spirit of secularism has been forgotten and there is a lot of pressure on constitutional institutions.

The chief minister said Dr Ambedkar did not react to the injustice and humiliation meted out to him in his childhood but by his studies, made himself able to provide the rights to the Dalits, the exploited and the backward.

Mahatma Gandhi also worked to remove inequality after facing discrimination and insult that happened to him in South Africa, he said adding youths also need to be shown the right path.

They have to be encouraged to reflect on the situation in the country so that they can improve it, he said, adding in this age of information technology, untouchability and veil practices are stigmas on humanity.

Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammed said efforts are being made to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion, so there is a need to adopt the views of Gandhiji and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rajendra Yadav said following the views of Babasaheb, work is being done in the state with the spirit of the welfare of the downtrodden, exploited and backward classes.

Gandhian thinker Dr N. Subbarao said there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste and region and the entire human race should be treated as one family.