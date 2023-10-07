Fog Prevents Yogi Adityanath's Chopper From Landing In Kedarnath

Yogi Adityanath visited Mana pass and met soldiers guarding the border.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make a last-minute change in his itinerary after bad weather prevented his helicopter from landing in Kedarnath, an official said.

On the advice of security agencies, the BJP leader instead visited Badrinath, the official added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to the state, left for Kedarnath after participating in the Central Zonal Council meeting in Narendra Nagar. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the helicopter taking him to the Himalayan temple could not land in Kedarnath due to dense fog, Rudraprayag Additional Information Officer Rati Lal said.

On the advice of security agencies, Yogi Adityanath proceeded to Badrinath, where he was scheduled to travel on Sunday.

With enough time in hand, he visited Mana pass and met soldiers guarding the border, the official said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached Shri Badrinath Dham and also visited the Mana Pass border and interacted with the soldiers deployed on the border.

He will spend the night in Badrinath and take part in the "Shayan Aarti" of Badri Vishal (Lord Vishnu).

Yogi Adityanath, who hails from Uttarakhand's Pauri district, will visit Kedarnath on Sunday to perform a "jalabhishek" before returning to Lucknow.

