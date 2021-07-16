Drones, Hot Air Balloons Banned In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day

The Delhi Police on Thursday banned the flying of aerial vehicles such as paragliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and hot-air balloons over the national capital till Independence Day for security reasons and safety of the people.
According to a circular issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava, the order comes into force from today, and shall remain in force for a period of 32 days up to August 16 unless withdrawn earlier.
"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order read.
Using such aerial vehicles shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated.