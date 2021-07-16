Drones, Hot Air Balloons Banned In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day

Drones are among many aerial vehicles banned in Delhi from today for Independence Day

The Delhi Police on Thursday banned the flying of aerial vehicles such as paragliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and hot-air balloons over the national capital till Independence Day for security reasons and safety of the people.

According to a circular issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava, the order comes into force from today, and shall remain in force for a period of 32 days up to August 16 unless withdrawn earlier.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order read.

Using such aerial vehicles shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated.