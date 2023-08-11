'Why Would Rahul Gandhi Give Flying Kiss To 50-Year-Old'? MLA Sparks Row

Smriti Irani had accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a "flying kiss"

A Congress MLA from Bihar has triggered a storm with her controversial remarks amid the row over Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss' in parliament.



In a veiled dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani, Neetu Singh said, "Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has no dearth of young women."

"If Rahul Gandhi had to give a flying kiss, he would have given it to a younger woman. Why will he give a flying kiss to a 50-year-old woman?," Neetu Singh asked in a video that is in wide circulation now.

"All these allegations are baseless," Ms Singh asserted.

The video was shared by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Twitter. "Anti women Congress can even defend Rahul's misdemeanours inside the House," Mr Poonawala said.

If Rahul Gandhi wants to give flying kiss he has many women available



He won't give it to a 50 year old budhiya



Congress MLA from Bihar : Neetu Singh



Anti women Congress can even defend Rahul's misdemeanours inside the House pic.twitter.com/oXRz67ZqlX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 10, 2023

Smriti Irani had accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a "flying kiss" while leaving parliament after his speech during the No-Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha.

"The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Ms Irani said.

The Congress insisted that Rahul Gandhi was gesturing towards MPs of the ruling BJP who were shouting slogans. "Rahul Gandhi gestured towards the treasury benches as he was leaving with a flying kiss as he had called them brothers and sisters. He did not direct it towards any particular minister or MP, and not at all towards Union Minister Smriti Irani," a Congress leader said.