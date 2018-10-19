Flood Alert In Arunachal After Landslide Forms Artificial Lake In China

The East Siang district administration has asked people not to venture near the Siang River.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has issued an alert for possible flash floods in the state and adjoining Assam after China sounded India that a landslide has blocked a section of the Yarlung Tsangpo river in the Tibet region, that flows into Arunachal as Siang and further downstream into Assam as the Brahmaputra.

According to reports, the landslide has led to the formation of an artificial lake and there are fears of large-scale floods downstream if the lake breaches.

The East Siang district administration has asked people not to venture near the Siang River and asked them to stay alert. The water level in the Siang River has reduced due to the landslide blocking the flow of water, official sources said.

Lawmaker Ninong Ering of the Congress has written to foreign minister Sushma Swaraj to immediately take up the matter with China.

According to Chinese media, over 6,000 people were evacuated after a barrier lake was formed following the landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo.

In August, several people were airlifted from Assam's Dhemaji district as the Siang River was flooded due to heavy rainfall in the Chinese area.

Last year, the Siang had turned brackish and extremely turbid, raising concerns in India of a fallout if China build dams in its upper reaches.