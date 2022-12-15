Flipkart Says Seller Blacklisted After Notice Over Acid In Delhi Attack

The Delhi Police has also issued notice to Flipkart over the acid attack.

Online marketplace Flipkart on Thursday said it has blacklisted a seller who allegedly sold acid that was used to attack a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi this week and is extending all support to the probe agencies.

"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards," the company said in a statement.

"Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited. The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation," Flipkart said.

Earlier in the day, Flipkart and its rival Amazon were issued with notices by the Delhi Commission for Women, asking why dangerous acids are available on their sites.

The local body, that looks after women's issues, said in the notice that it had learned the accused in the acid attack had bought the material from Flipkart.

In a similarly worded notice issued to both Amazon and Flipkart, the commission asked both companies to explain the reasons for the availability of acid and name the sellers who sold such products on their e-commerce websites.

"The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the commission said in the notice.

The Delhi Police had also issued notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid was bought from the website.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the 17-year-old minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.