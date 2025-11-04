Flipkart Buyer Claims Delivery Agent Stole His Rs 500 Order, Then Laughed

A man has alleged that his Rs 500 Flipkart order was stolen by the company's delivery agent. The customer, in a post on X, claimed that when he contacted the delivery agent, he allegedly laughed before disconnecting the call.

The buyer said he bought the product from Flipkart as it was not available anywhere else. "Their own delivery guy from Ekart, stole my parcel. Just Rs 500 in value, but he still stole it," he wrote. "When I called, he laughed and disconnected.”

"Every time you order from Flipkart, there's some issue or the other. Pathetic platform!" he added.

Had to order from @Flipkart only because the product wasn't available anywhere else. Their own delivery guy from Ekart, stole my parcel. Just ₹500 in value, but he still stole it. When I called, he laughed and disconnected.



Every time you order from Flipkart, there's some issue… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 3, 2025

Flipkart's support team responded to the customer saying that the issue was being looked into and that their team would reach out with an update soon.

"We're already on it as you've contacted us about your concern related to the order. Our team will reach out to you with an update on your query. Thank you for your patience," the Flipkart Support wrote.

We're already on it as you've contacted us about your concern related to the order. Our team will reach out to you with an update on your query. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/i3Hvfax7df — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) November 3, 2025

The post quickly caught attention and people began commenting on the post, sharing similar incidents they had faced with Flipkart deliveries.

A user commented, "Flipkart is now almost a Flopkart Now." He alleged that he ordered iPhone 16 for more than 10 times from price ranging from Rs 47,500 to Rs 55,000, but the orders were cancelled after the payment was debited. He claimed, "I ordered several other price at some good deal prices and whenever I got a deal, they cancelled the product mentioning some unavoidable reasons. They even fail to tell the reasons. Now Flipkart care don't ask me for a DM, I have already done plenty."

Another wrote, "These guys are total joke. This platform is now filled with scammers and cheaters. There delivery partners demand commission in order to pass the customers exchange product."

"That's outrageous! A delivery agent stealing and laughing about it shows a total breakdown in trust. Flipkart needs to overhaul its logistics and hold Ekart accountable," wrote a user.

Another user commented, "This is exactly why trust in Flipkart is collapsing. Doesn't matter if it's Rs 500 or Rs 50,000 — if your delivery guy can steal a parcel and laugh about it, the system's broken."

Earlier, a 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested in Delhi for allegedly defrauding e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart by submitting fake return packages.