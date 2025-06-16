Delhi Delivery Agent Defrauds Amazon, Flipkart, Used To Return Old Items

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested in Delhi for defrauding Amazon and Flipkart

The accused, Kishan, allegedly submitted fake return packages while working for both e-commerce platforms

Police received an e-FIR and launched an investigation into tampered returned packages

A 22-year-old delivery agent was arrested in Delhi for allegedly defrauding e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart by submitting fake return packages.

The accused, identified as Kishan, is a resident of Dwarkapuri and was working as a delivery partner for both platforms.

The police launched an investigation after an e-FIR was registered, saying that a delivery boy was suspected of tampering with returned packages.

According to the complaint, genuine items returned by customers were being replaced with old or used products. The companies suffered financial losses after these swapped items were received and accepted as legitimate returns.

The police, using a combination of technical surveillance and field intelligence, traced Kishan and arrested him from Rajapuri in Uttam Nagar. Upon his arrest, police recovered 38 fake exchange items, including a tablet, a mobile phone, 22 packets of clothing, three watches, two pairs of slippers, a pair of shoes, and 10 other miscellaneous packages, from his possession.

Police said that Kishan would replace the real returned items with used or outdated goods and submit those to the company warehouses, bypassing standard quality checks. This manipulation breached customer trust and also caused significant monetary damage to the platforms involved.

All recovered items have been seized and legal action has been initiated against the accused. Authorities are now probing whether more individuals are involved in the scam. The investigation is underway.

Dwarka District Police said that e-commerce platforms must strengthen their return verification processes to detect and prevent such frauds.

The case follows a similar incident last year in Bengaluru, where a Zomato delivery agent was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a food package left at a customer's doorstep.