Delivery Agent 'Caught On Camera' Stealing Food In Bengaluru, Zomato Reacts

The incident left the internet divided (Photo Credit: X)

Let's agree, food delivery at our doorsteps has made lives easier. You can avail any type of food from almost every restaurant in the city with just a click on the app. But it seems things didn't go as per the plan for a person from Bengaluru. Instead of getting his desired order, he found his food being stolen, allegedly by a Zomato delivery agent, that too from his doorstep. Let's explain it to you in details. A Bengaluru-based homeowner recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a CCTV footage, which according to him, captured a Zomato delivery executive stealing a packet of food that was kept at his doorstep.

In the 52-second video, we could see a person, wearing a Zomato t-shirt, delivering a packet of food to someone. Next, he waited for a while outside the door to find a packet that was left unattended. Finally, he picked up the unattended packet, checked it thoroughly and was seen leaving the spot. "We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bengaluru. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed," the post on X read.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bangalore. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed. pic.twitter.com/oyeNebAdir — Aditya Kalra (@adityakalra) June 25, 2024

The video in no time garnered enough attention, including Zomato's, on social media. The company took to the comments section to respond to the incident promptly. "Hi Aditya, we're sorry that this happened. Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, and we will take strict action against those responsible for such incidents. Please send us the order details via DM so that we can investigate this promptly," they commented.

Hours later, Zomato again took to the comments section to explain, "Hi Aditya, thank you for bringing this to our notice. Once again, we sincerely apologize for this incident. As communicated earlier, we have zero tolerance policy and have taken strict action against the delivery partner. The safety and wellbeing of our customers is of utmost priority to us. Feel free to reach out to us in case you require any other support."

The incident left internet users agitated. "Not uncommon though... regularly happens with the early morning delivery companies such as BB Daily and Milk Basket as well," wrote a person.

Another person commented, "This has happened with me by Blinkit in Kolkata twice."

"This is probably due to lack of training. Also, we see very shabby ways of delivery boys and bags in which the food is carried. Lack of hygiene is one of the major reasons we avoid ordering food on Swiggy or Zomato. We Indians are good at building companies, but bad in the last mile," a third comment read.

Another person wrote, "Recently, a delivery guy took my crocs after delivering my groceries. Unfortunately, I don't have the video proof."

However, some of the internet users seemed to have a different theory for the recent incident.

"Was the parcel yours? Then why didn't you pick it up? Why was it there outside?" asked a person.

A person mentioned, "Strange and intriguing episode...was this a bait for the poor chap? Just checking, since it was Tuesday. Don't know if rich folks like to put livelihood at stake for a few bucks."

Another person wrote, "Poverty often leads to hunger and hunger leads to stealing food. Help him Zomato. He is human after all."

"I feel so sorry we failed as a society. Nobody is born a thief. It is so easy to judge. I am not saying stealing is right, but it's just a good. I feel we can order extra food and give it to our delivery guys if we can afford it. Spread smiles," a person commented.