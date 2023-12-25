Flight Operations Hit At Delhi Airport As Fog Brings Down Visibility To Zero

Flight operations at Delhi airport were affected today as dense fog brought down visibility in some parts of the national capital to zero. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on their flights

The mercury dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi. The visibility in various parts of the capital plummeted to a mere 125 meters, causing widespread disruptions to daily life. The National Capital Region (NCR) also bore the brunt of the thick fog, resulting in low visibility across most areas.

Fog (Visibility in m) reported at 0830 hours IST today, the 25th December over Airports

Delhi-Palam 00m

Amritsar-00m

Agra-00m

Gwalior-00m

Prayagraj-00m

Jaisalmer-00m

Delhi-Safdarjung-200m

Barapani/Shillong-300m @moesgoi@ndmaindia@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 25, 2023

As the chilling cold tightens its grip on the national capital, residents sought refuge in night shelters across various parts of the city. Similar scenes unfolded in other areas, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek solace from the biting cold.

Visuals captured from key locations such as Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS revealed a dense layer of fog enveloping the surroundings.