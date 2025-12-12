Flagship Programme MNREGA To Get A New Name, Proposal Now With Cabinet

A proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet to change the name of the erstwhile UPA government's flagship MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). The Central government made the decision today to change its name to Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana.

Preparations are on to implement the Pujya Bapu Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is expected to guarantee 125 days of employment per year for the poor living in rural areas.

Preparations are in progress to allocate more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore for this.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a labor law and social security measure that aims to guarantee "right to employment". It provides at least 100 days of guaranteed unskilled manual labour to rural people.