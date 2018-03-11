Five Staff Arrested For Stopping Calcutta High Court Judge At Toll Plaza

According to police, the five accused stopped Justice Biswanath Somadder's vehicle at a toll plaza of Vivekananda Bridge in Howrah's Bally area on Saturday evening.
"Five toll plaza employees have been arrested for allegedly stopping the judge from passing through the gate, meant for cars exempt from paying toll," an officer from Howrah's Nischinda police station said.
"The five staffers were appointed at the toll by a private company. All of them have been remanded to five days of police custody," he said.
According to eyewitnesses, heated words were exchanged between the staffers and the judge's driver as they refused to let the vehicle through even after being informed about the designation and VIP status of the person in the car.
