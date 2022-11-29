Five Points On Delhi Civic Body Elections 2022

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) since 2007; it was trifurcated in 2012 into north, south, and east corporations and then unified this year for three straight terms.

As many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls in the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), out of which 709 are women and 640 are men.

More than 35 percent of the candidates contesting the Delhi municipal polls are at least graduates, while 4 percent are "illiterate," according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday.

The MCD, one of the largest municipal bodies in the world, provides civic services to approximately 20 million citizens of Delhi, according to its website.