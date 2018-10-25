Five Men Allegedly Gang-Rape Woman In Moving Car In Assam, Three Arrested

A search is on to arrest the other three accused, the police say. (Representational)

Five men allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman in a moving car in Nalbari district of Assam before dumping her near a forest area on Wednesday evening, the police said.

According to police sources, the woman was returning home on a bicycle with her husband after shopping from Nathkuchi village of Tihu when three men, known to the couple, offered to give them a lift in their car.

The woman's husband agreed to let her go in the car while he continued on his bicycle.

"According to preliminary investigation, the men took her in the car to a forested area and two of them allegedly raped her. Later, one of them called two other friends from a neighbouring area and the woman was again gang-raped in the moving car in Tihu," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nalbari Shiladitya Chetia told NDTV.

The woman's hands and legs were tied and she was dumped near Karkabari forest area, the official added. She was rescued by a few locals who reported the incident to the police, he said.

"We have arrested two of the accused and seized the Alto car in which the crime was committed. A search is on to nab the other three accused," the SP said.

Family members of the woman have filed a complaint with the Tihu police. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital for severe physical injuries and trauma. Her condition is said to be stable, the police said.

Earlier in August, a similar incident was reported from Nagaon where a woman was gang-raped in a moving car by four men and later dumped along the national highway.