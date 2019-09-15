Five Drown As Boat Tips Over In Andhra Pradesh River, Over 30 Missing

NDRF has launched a search and rescue operation.

Five people have died and more than 30 are missing after a tourist boat overturned in the Godavari River in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

There were 63 people on board the boat, operated by the state tourism board, and 23 of them have been rescued, authorities said.

The boat had started off for the picturesque Papikondalu mountain range, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal.

Helicopters of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been called in to help with the rescue.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with officials about rescue efforts.

The Godavari River has swelled in the past few days with over 5 lakh cusecs of floodwater flowing on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place.

The incident comes days after one in Madhya Pradesh where 11 people drowned during an idol immersion at the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

With inputs from PTI

