Fisherman Rescued After Eight Hours At Sea In Tamil Nadu

Devrajan, a crew member of an Indian fishing boat RR, accidentally fell into the sea on Tuesday night.

All India | | Updated: January 09, 2019 21:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fisherman Rescued After Eight Hours At Sea In Tamil Nadu

The coast guard received a call for help from a fishing boat at 11:30pm on Tuesday. (Representational)


Chennai: 

The Coast Guard today rescued a 41-year-old fisherman, eight hours after he accidentally fell into the sea in Tamil Nadu.

The coast guard received a call for help from a fishing boat which was about 60 km southeast of Pamban Light around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

'Vaibhav' vessel on patrol in the Gulf of Mannar immediately set course and commenced search operations.

Devrajan, a crew member of an Indian fishing boat RR, was rescued by around 7:30 am today.

First aid was given by a medical team on board the vessel.

His condition is stable.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fisherman rescuedCoast GuardTamil Nadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAkhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizQuota BillAlok VermaDigvijaya SinghArvind KejriwalAnurag ThakurHectorAsus ZenfoneHuawei Y9

................................ Advertisement ................................