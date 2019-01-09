Fisherman Rescued After Eight Hours At Sea In Tamil Nadu

The coast guard received a call for help from a fishing boat at 11:30pm on Tuesday. (Representational)

The Coast Guard today rescued a 41-year-old fisherman, eight hours after he accidentally fell into the sea in Tamil Nadu.

The coast guard received a call for help from a fishing boat which was about 60 km southeast of Pamban Light around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

'Vaibhav' vessel on patrol in the Gulf of Mannar immediately set course and commenced search operations.

Devrajan, a crew member of an Indian fishing boat RR, was rescued by around 7:30 am today.

First aid was given by a medical team on board the vessel.

His condition is stable.