'Great Response, People Voting For NDA In Record Numbers': PM On Phase 1

PM Narendra Modi said the response on the first phase was excellent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP has received a "great response" in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which saw a national average voter turnout of 60 per cent.

In a post on the microblogging website X, PM Modi said the people of India are voting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in record numbers.

"First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today's voting. It's clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers," PM Modi said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2024

Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections. The Election Commission (EC) described the turnout as "high", noting that voting remained "largely peaceful".

In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43 per cent. Some constituencies were different then and the total number of seats which went to the polls were 91.

Violence was reported from some areas in West Bengal and ethnic crisis-hit Manipur. Inner Manipur Congress candidate A Bimol Akoijam alleged BJP workers and an armed group stopped people from coming out of their homes to vote.

At least four incidents of people breaking electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Inner Manipur polling booths were reported. The people got upset allegedly over proxy voting by an armed group.