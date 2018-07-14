First Group Of Haj Pilgrims Leaves For Saudi Arabia

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with the pilgrims.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims was today sent off by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who said the preparations for ensuring a smooth pilgrimage have been completed.

The batch of 410 pilgrims from Delhi left for Medina from the Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning. Over 1,200 Haj pilgrims are leaving Delhi for Saudi Arabia in three flights today.

Besides Delhi, 450 pilgrims from Gaya, 269 from Guwahati, 900 from Lucknow and 1,020 pilgrims from Srinagar are also leaving today.

Mr Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in cooperation with the Saudi Arabia Haj Consulate, Haj Committee of India and other concerned agencies, had completed preparations for Haj 2018 well before time to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Noting that Haj 2018 was being organized according to the new policy, Mr Naqi said it had made the entire process transparent and ensured better facilities for the pilgrims.

Mr Naqvi said despite the removal of the Haj subsidy and various new taxes imposed in Saudi Arabia, there was no additional financial burden on the pilgrims.

Mr Naqvi said that it was the first time after Independence, that 1,75,025 Muslims from India were going for Haj. He added that more than 47 per cent women were also travelling.

Delhi Revenue and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Haj Committee of India Chairman Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Delhi Haj Committee Chairman and MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan and Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Ameizing Luikham, were also present at the airport.

On July 17 pilgrims from Kolkata, on July 20 pilgrims from Varanasi, on July 21 pilgrims from Mangalore, on July 26 pilgrims from Goa and on July 29 pilgrims from Aurangabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur, will embark for Haj.

On July 30, pilgrims from Ranchi, on August 1 pilgrims from Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad and Jaipur, and on August 3, pilgrims from Bhopal, will leave for the journey.