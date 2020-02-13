UP Man Accused Of Shooting Dead Rape Survivor's Father Arrested

Firozabad: The girl's father was gunned down on Monday when he was returning home

A man accused of killing the father of a 15-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has been arrested after an encounter, the police said.

"Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father of a rape survivor has been arrested following an encounter. The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the accused," senior police officer Prabal Pratap Singh said.

During the encounter, Upadhaya was accompanied by two of his associates. One of them was also arrested, while the other managed to escaped.

A policeman was hit by a bullet during the encounter.

The girl's father was gunned down on Monday when he was returning home and died on the spot, according to the police. The rape survivor's family told reporters that Upadhyay had threatened to kill them if they did not drop the rape case.

He raped the girl, a Class 11 student, last year in August but had not been arrested yet. His property had been seized on court orders, news agency IANS reported.

Upadhyay was constantly threatening the woman's family to drop the case against him. Last week, he told them that he would kill a family member within five days if they did not take back the case. They had informed the police but no action was taken, they alleged.

Three officers have been suspended over the incident, the police said.

"In preliminary inquiry, three policemen have been found guilty of negligence - two station in-charges and one in-charge of the local police post," A Satish Ganesh, a senior police officer, told NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh has one of the worst law and order records in the country and tops the list of states with the highest number of crimes against women, according to latest available government data.