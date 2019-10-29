Fire In Godown Adjoining Apple Hospital In Indore, 48 Patients Shifted

The blaze erupted around 11 pm on Monday. (Representational)

A major fire broke out in a tyre godown located next to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, causing panic among patients as thick smoke engulfed the medical facility, police said on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. The blaze erupted around 11 pm on Monday in the locked warehouse were rubber tyres were kept, a police official said.

The thick black smoke emanating from the warehouse soon engulfed the fourth and fifth floors of the Apple Hospital located adjacent to it, triggering panic, he said. Nearly 45 patients from the two floors were shifted to other wards as a precautionary measure, while three patients were admitted to other private hospitals in the city, he said.

Fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for about four hours, he said. A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

