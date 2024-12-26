Advertisement
Fire Breaks Out Near Hospital In Greater Noida

A fire broke out in a transformer in front of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Read Time: 1 min
Fire Breaks Out Near Hospital In Greater Noida
The flames did not reach the hospital.
New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a transformer in front of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday.

Chaos ensued as the fire broke out following an electrical short circuit. Gautam Buddh Nagar CFO Pradeep Kumar said that the information about the fire was received at around 11 am, after which a fire unit was dispatched immediately.

Though the fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, a motorcycle parked under the transformer was completely burnt.

The flames, however, did not reach the hospital, which is situated at a distance of seven to eight meters from the transformer.

Uttar Pradesh, Greater Noida, Fire
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.