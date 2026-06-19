Fire Breaks Out Near Ayodhya Helipad Minutes Before Yogi Adityanath's Arrival

A fire broke out near the helipad at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya minutes before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath landed there on Friday, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and determine how it broke out close to the helipad designated for the chief minister's arrival.

The blaze reportedly started near the helipad and quickly spread towards the nearby Saryu Guest House. According to officials, it affected an area of about 15 metres before being brought under control ahead of the chief minister's landing.

Security personnel deployed at the site initially attempted to contain the flames before fire brigade teams arrived and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries or loss of life were reported.

Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said the fire had been brought under control and that there were no casualties.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Friday to participate in several programmes and public events.

Officials said an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances leading to the fire and whether any lapses in safety or security arrangements contributed to the incident.

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