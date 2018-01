A huge fire has broken out at a chemical plant near Vadodara in Gujarat with plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.There have been no reports of any casualties so far.There are at least three fire engines at the Camcon Chemicals factory at Manjusar, trying to control the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but a short circuit is suspected to be the reason.The fire is now said to be under control.