Bullets Fired, 5 Injured In Highway Clash Near Gujarat's Vadodara

The incident took place on Ahmedabad-Surat Highway, the police said (Representational)

At least five rounds were fired on Monday afternoon during a clash on a highway near Vadodara city, nearly 112 km from Ahmedabad, injuring five, the police said. Of them, two have sustained bullet injuries, they said.

The incident took place at the Dumad crossroad on Ahmedabad-Surat Highway, Vadodara Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhdhirsinh Zala said.

"A resident of Savli village had hired some labourers for his brick kiln and they had arrived at Dumad crossroad. Fearing the labourers may leave for their native villages, he called a highway stall owner and asked him to stop them," Mr Zala told news agency PTI.

"The brick kiln owner also sent some of his men to Dumad crossroad to bring back the labourers. Some cattle rearers in the meantime saw the highway stall owner having an argument with the labourers and intervened to cool tempers," he said.

Matters got out of hand after the brick kiln owner's men arrived at the spot and picked up a fight with the cattle rearers, Mr Zala said.

Five rounds were fired in the clash, injuring two people, while three others were beaten up with sticks, he added.

The process of registering an FIR is underway, he added.