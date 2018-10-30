Fire Breaks Out In Slum In Mumbai's Bandra, 9 Fire Engines On Spot

A big cloud of smoke was seen coming out as fire fighters were trying to control the fire

A major fire broke out in a slum in Bandra West area of Mumbai. Initial reports suggested it is a level three fire. Nine fire engines and eight water tankers were at the spot to douse the blaze

The incident was reported at 11.50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, Mumbai's disaster management cell said in a statement.

"A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames," it added.

Unconfirmed reports said the fire was caused by a cooking gas cylinder blast. No information of any casualty emerged as of now.

A big cloud of smoke was seen coming out as fire fighters tried to control the fire.

Further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI