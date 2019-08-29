Fire Breaks Out In Hyderabad-Delhi Telangana Express, Passengers Safe

A fire broke out on train number 12723 - Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express today

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana today, Northern Railway officials said. All passengers are safe, they added.

The fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been isolated, said Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar. The fire has been brought under control, he added.

"Train number 12723 - Hyderabad NDLS Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43 am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section," Mr Kumar said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.