The 42, located at 42, Chowringhee Road in Kolkata, is the city's tallest building.

A fire has broken out at an under-construction 60-storey residential tower in Kolkata, which happens to be the tallest building in the city. No casualties or loss to property has been reported.

The fire can be seen on the eighth and the ninth floors of the building.

Three fire engines are trying to put out the blaze at the building called 'The 42' and is located on Chowringhee Road.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

More details are awaited.