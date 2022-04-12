Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, No Casualties Reported

Five fire engines were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control.

A major fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand college this morning. The fire was reported from the college auditorium at around 9 am, officials said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.

Five fire engines were rushed to the site to bring the fire under control.

"A fire call has been received at 8.55 about fire in RLA collage Auditorium. Five fire engines have been rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported," an official told NDTV.

More details are awaited.