Fire At Bank Inside Supreme Court Complex Put Out, All Safe: Official

A fire broke out at the UCO Bank branch in the Supreme Court complex this morning.

A fire broke out at a bank branch in the Supreme Court complex this morning. No casualty was reported, fire service officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the information about the fire in the UCO bank branch in the Supreme Court premises was received at 9:10 am.

Five fire trucks were sent to the site and the fire was extinguished by 10 am, Mr Garg said.

The air conditioning units (AC units) and files had caught fire in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)