Fire At Slum In Mumbai's Malad, Four Fire Engines At The Spot: Report

A fire broke out at a slum in northern Mumbai's Malad this evening, news agency ANI reported. Four fire trucks are at the spot. A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from the middle of the slum.

People could be seen milling around the slum to take a closer look at the fire from a safe distance.

Fire department officials said they are trying to stop the blaze from spreading to the entire slum, where rooms after rooms are joined with single walls, mostly made of flammable material like wood and plastics.

