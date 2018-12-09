Fire At Slum In Mumbai's Malad, Four Fire Engines At The Spot: Report

A fire broke out at a slum in northern Mumbai's Malad this evening, news agency ANI reported. Four fire trucks are at the spot

All India | | Updated: December 09, 2018 16:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire At Slum In Mumbai's Malad, Four Fire Engines At The Spot: Report

A fire broke out at a slum in northern Mumbai's Malad this evening, news agency ANI reported


Mumbai: 

A fire broke out at a slum in northern Mumbai's Malad this evening, news agency ANI reported. Four fire trucks are at the spot. A thick plume of smoke was seen coming from the middle of the slum.

People could be seen milling around the slum to take a closer look at the fire from a safe distance.

Fire department officials said they are trying to stop the blaze from spreading to the entire slum, where rooms after rooms are joined with single walls, mostly made of flammable material like wood and plastics.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MaladMumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusExit PollsIsha AmbaniBulandshahrDevoleena BhattacharjeeTSLPRBKannur AirportRamlila Maidan

................................ Advertisement ................................