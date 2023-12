The flames were seen erupting out of the building (ANI)

A fire broke out in the old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire. The flames were seen erupting out of the building.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in the old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation. Fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8tsmJgHaqW — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)