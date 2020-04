Delhi Fire: Several fire engines are on the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a shelter home in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. According to reports, several homeless people were living in the shelter. Several fire engines are on the spot.

A big cloud of smoke was seen billowing out of the building. No casualty has been reported as of now.

Dousing the fire could prove to be a challenge as the officials will have to work keeping in mind the social distancing rule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More details awaited.