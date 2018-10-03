Fire At Calcutta Medical College, 250 Patients Moved To Safety

Calcutta Medical College fire: Though no flames were seen, black smoke billowed from the building.

A fire broke out at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in central Kolkata this morning. Nearly 250 patients have been evacuated. Ten fire engines are at the spot. There are no reports of any casualties.

The fire started the pharmacy of the hospital. The fire department was alerted after smoke was spotted from the building that houses the pharmacy at around 8 am. "The fire began in the ground floor of the medical college at around 7.58 a.m. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained," a fire brigade official said.

Though no flames were seen, black smoke billowed from the building.

Apart from the firefighters and the police, West Bengal's disaster management authority officials have also reached the medical college.

Calcutta Medical College has several buildings in the complex. After the fire broke out, many patients had to be taken out of the building in stretchers and even bed sheets with their saline drips. Some of the patients were seen lying on the floor.

Some of the patients were moved out of the hospital in ambulances.

Calcutta Medical College is one of the oldest hospitals in the subcontinent.

In December 2011, 92 people were killed in a fire at the AMRI hospital in Kolkata. The pre-dawn blaze in the hospital in south Kolkata's Dhakuria, choked to death mostly critically ill patients -many of them in their sleep - and two nurses.