Police Case Against Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan For Stunt On Car Roof

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan seated on the roof of a moving car

An FIR was filed against actor-politician Pawan Kalyan today over rash driving and endangering the life and personal safety of others, after a video surfaced last week, showing Mr Kalyan seated on the roof of a speeding car.

The complainant, P Siva Kumar, alleged in the First Information Report (FIR) that because of such rash driving, he lost control over his motorbike and fell on the road. He sought police action against the actor-politician, his driver and the others involved in the dare-devil stunt.

The FIR stated: "Even as Mr Pawan Kumar was seated on the car, the driver drove it in a rash and negligent manner at high speed, followed by other vehicles."

The video clip, which went viral on social media, was from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president's visit to Ippatam village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The purpose of Mr Kalyan's visit was to meet the locals whose houses had reportedly been demolished for the widening of roads.

However, what made bigger news was the actor-politician's stunt, in full swag, seated on the roof of the moving car with his security personnel and supporters dangling on the sides.

A number of vehicles can also be seen in the video, following the star. The clip looks straight out of a movie scene. As the video went viral, people reacted to it on social media.

Initially, Mr Kalyan's convoy was stopped by the police at the JSP office in Mangalagiri. After getting a go-ahead from the police, the party chief decided to sit on the roof of his car to reach the village.