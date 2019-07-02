FIR Against Azam Khan For Making Derogatory Remarks Against Jaya Prada

FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada. Ten other SP leaders have also been named in the FIR.

On June 30, Azam Khan, while addressing the electorate for the first time since his win in the Lok Sabha elections, kicked up another row by allegedly using foul language against Jaya Prada.

The FIR has been registered for obscene acts and intentional insult.

During the Lok Sabha elections too Azam Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against Jaya Prada.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face, but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," Mr Khan had said while campaigning in Rampur during Lok Sabha elections.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Azam Khan defeated Jaya Prada to win the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.



