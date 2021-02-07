Financial Aid To 8 Lakh Tea Garden Workers Ahead Of Assam Election

Nirmala Sitharaman launched third phase of direct benefit transfer of Assam government

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today launched the third phase of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of Assam government to some eight lakh bank accounts in tea gardens of the state. Each account will be credited with Rs 3,000 each; in the first two instalments Rs 5,000 each was credited.

"Despite COVID-19 pandemic, bank officials have managed to tide over shortcomings and appointed bank mitras to take care of these accounts which were opened during demonetisation. Today, people in a tea estate of Assam will have same facility like someone in Mumbai," Ms Sitharaman said.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to ensure that people get the full benefit of the scheme and that is why he insist on use of technology to keep out middlemen. Assam government had requested Modi ji to make budgetary provision for welfare of children and women in tea estates and accordingly we made provision of Rs 1,000 crore in the Union Budget this year. The Prime Minister takes care of needs of all the states. I promise that we will do everything possible for the welfare of people in tea gardens," Ms Sitharaman said in Guwahati.

The tea tribe community of Assam makes about 35 per cent of the state's total electorate; they are the decisive factors in at least 45 out of total 126 assembly seats in Assam.

"Last year in February I visited Assam and was apprised that these accounts had some problems, especially related to identity like Aadhaar and other issues. I asked the banks to sort it out," Ms Sitharaman added.

The tea tribe community has been long asking for a daily wage of Rs 351. Presently they are getting Rs 167. The Assam government has come up with a new promise. "In next 10 days there will be notification which will revise the wages of tea workers," said Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to revise the daily wages of tea workers in Assam to Rs 350 prior to 2014 Lok Sabha polls.