"Finally Wisdom Dawned": P Chidambaram To NDTV On GST Rationalisation

P Chidambaram -- Congress's former Union Minister who handled the finance portfolio -- said today that while the rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax law is welcome, it is eight years too late. Over these last years, it has taken a toll on the economy and the people, and the government has realized it now, he said.

The rationalization of GST, announced yesterday by the GST Council, pared down the four existing tax slabs to two - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Taxes on multiple items -- including food, medicines, essential items, farm goods, green energy, small cars and bikes - have been slashed down to the lowest category. Crucial items including life and medical insurance, life-saving drugs and food items including dairy products and bread have been made tax free.

Scoffing at the government billing the rationalization as a Diwali gift, he said, "It is not a Diwali gift... It is a blow to industry, to the consumers, especially to the MSMEs. They have realised that they have dealt a severe blow. They are repenting for the blow".

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Chidambaram said, "I have said it should be a good and simple tax. Finally, finally, wisdom has dawned on the government and they have moved towards rationalisation. I entirely welcome the announcement, but I must point out it is eight years too late".

The lateness of the revision is something he had pointed out in a social media message as well, which speculated on the need for this rationalisation being felt now.

"We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf years." the post read.

"It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar?Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?" it added.

The streamlining of the taxes, Mr Chidambaram told NDTV, "would not address all the issues, but it will help address some of these issues". "For example, consumption is low and consumption will be boosted," he said.

"There's another grave thing that many of you have forgotten that thanks to Covid and thanks to the GST mechanism-- several lakh MSMEs have closed down. So it is possible that if the government addresses that issue of closed down MSMEs, some of them will revive," he said, pointing out that the closure of MSMEs directly contributed to job loss," he pointed out.