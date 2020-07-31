Top Court Adjourns Final-Year Exams Case, UGC Warns Students To Keep Studying

Supreme Court has asked centre and Maharashtra government for its response

The Supreme Court has adjourned till August 10 its hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the UGC's decision to hold final-term exams for colleges and higher education institutions in September. The exams have been pending since March because of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Among the petitions heard today was one by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray via the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. The petition claimed the UGC was "ignoring the physical and mental health... and safety of students" by insisting the exams be held.

In today's hearing the court asked the Maharashtra government to submit decisions it had taken regarding the holding of exams under the Disaster Management Act; the state has cancelled final-year exams for state-run institutions.

The court also asked the Home Ministry to make its stand clear; earlier this month the ministry said final-year exams could take place. The centre said it would reply by Monday (August 3) but stressed that all students should continue to prepare for their exams.

The UGC issued a similar warning to all students, saying they should not think that exams will be deferred or stayed because the Supreme Court is hearing the case.

On Thursday the UGC had said: "Decision to hold exams was not arbitrary... it was taken after recommendations by experts. The call by some states for cancellation and conferring of degrees will impact standards... is not permissible under UGC guidelines".

A special chance will be given to the students who could not appear for the exams amid the pandemic, the UGC added.

As a part of SOP (standard operating procedure) for holding exams during the coronavirus outbreak, educational institutions have been advised they can opt to hold exams either online or via a combination of pen-and-paper and online tests.

The government's decision has been criticised by several opposition leaders, including ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Mr Thackeray, who slammed the UGC after its July 6 circular confirming that exams will be held and called the decision "absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe".

Earlier in July Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose government has also cancelled final-year exams for state-run colleges, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to "personally intervene" in this matter.

Concerns over the conduct of final-year exams, which could see lakhs of students sitting together, come amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

More than 50,000 new cases have been reported per day for two consecutive days now, taking the total number of cases in the country past 16 lakh.