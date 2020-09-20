'Film City In Noida A Great Initiative': Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Chief Minister's official residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Bhandarkar said, "Yogi ji recently announced to set up a film city in Noida, it is a great initiative. The film industry is really happy with the vision. I congratulated him for this initiative and it is very good that initiative like this is starting."

Yogi Adityanath has said that a film city will be set up in the state.

According to a press statement on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.

"We will prepare a film city for which the region of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway will be good," he said as per the press statement.

This film city will provide a good option to film producers and it will also help in generating employment. For this purpose, an action plan should be made soon, the Chief Minister added.