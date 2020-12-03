2 Anti-Drugs Agency Officers Suspended For 'Helping' Comic, Spouse Get Bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a drugs case linked to the film industry.

Two officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - investigating cases related to drug use in the film and entertainment industry - have been suspended.

Sources said the suspended officers are suspected to have helped some accused, including comic Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, get reprieve from arrest.

The officers reportedly helped Ms Singh and Mr Limbachiyaa get bail.

The two were arrested within hours of each other on November 21 after their names surfaced during the interrogation of a drug dealer. Consequently, their home was searched and a small quantity of marijuana recovered. They were granted bail after two days.

It must be noted that no NCB officers were in court during the hearing. The court granted bail without hearing the NCB's arguments in the case. This raised flags and the agency has now challenged the bail granted to Ms Singh and Mr Limbachiyaa in the NDPS special court.

These officers are also suspected to have helped Karishma Prakash get protection from arrest while being questioned by the NCB, sources said.

The suspected officers' role is now being investigated.

Anti-drugs agency NCB is investigating a drugs case linked to the film industry and has questioned several actors including Ms Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

The NCB probe started after the Enforcement Directorate handed over alleged "drug chats" that the agency said was recovered from actor Rhea Chakraborty's phone, who had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The chats were recovered during a multi-agency probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

While Ms Chakraborty was granted bail in October - a month after her arrest - her brother, Showik, got relief on December 2, three months after his arrest.