Fight Over Shiv Sena Name Now In Supreme Court: 10 Points

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has urged the Supreme Court to decide the disqualification proceedings pending against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to his camp, saying that would be the only way to "uphold the democratic spirit of the Constitution".

It has questioned then Governor BS Koshyari's decision to swear-in Mr Shinde as the Chief Minister in 2022 when disqualification proceedings against him and other MLAs were pending before the deputy speaker.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Team Thackeray, sought an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging Mr Thackeray's office and the party's bank accounts were being taken over.

Mr Shinde's lawyer Mahesh Jethamalani said they will explain why the Supreme Court should not intervene in this matter as the high court has already rejected it.

The Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on another request made last year by Team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs, who were part of the group that revolted against him in June 2022.

Following his rebellion in June last year, when Eknath Shinde flew away with most lawmakers of the party with the help of the BJP, setting off the eventual ouster of Uddhav Thackeray's state government, the two sides have been fighting for the party's identity.

Later, the Election Commission froze the bow-and-arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and allotted the 'two swords and shield' symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction and the 'flaming torch' symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray requested the Delhi High Court to overrule the Election Commission. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.

While the Supreme Court battle goes on, Mr Thackeray is working to keep the morale high of party workers loyal to him by focusing on more activity at "Shiv Sainik" camps.