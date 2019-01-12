'Fight Between Dictatorship, Democracy': Congress On PM's 'Majboor' Remark

PM Modi spoke on a host of issues, but skipped his key "achievements" like demonetisation, Congress said.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that people have to choose between a "majboor" (helpless) and a "majboot" (strong) government in the upcoming national election, the Congress said it is going to be a fight between dictatorship and democracy.

"Lok Sabha 2019 will not be a battle between a majboor sarkar and a majboot sarkar, it is a fight between dictatorship and democracy. It is a battle between 'bhashan' (speeches) and 'prashasan' (administration) and it is going to be a test of 'jumla' versus impeccable track record of service which the Congress has delivered for years," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

During the BJP's national convention in Delhi today, PM Modi said that the opposition parties are coming together as they want to form a "majboor" government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas his party wants a "majboot" government for the all-round development of the country.

Mr Tewari said that in his over-an-hour-long speech, PM Modi spoke on a host of issues, but skipped his key "achievements" such as demonetisation, jobs that he had promised to generate and the farmers distress across the country.

Targeting the government over the state of internal security, he said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that there was no big terror attack during the BJP rule.

"If this was to be true, then what was the Uri attack, where 19 soldiers were killed in a terror strike, and the Pathankot terror strike?" Mr Tewari said.

Both the terror attacks had taken place in 2016.