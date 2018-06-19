Using Chalk, Pencil, Gold, Miniature Artists Display Their Love For FIFA

It took Blaraj Singh 3 hours to complete the miniature FIFA trophy.

Miniature World Cup Trophy using pencil.

FIFA World Cup is on and football fever has gripped the country. Several miniature artists have come forward to show their art on pieces of chalks, crayons, pencils, and even gold.A Chandigarh Physical Education teacher, Balraj Singh, carved out a miniature sculpture of the FIFA World Cup trophy using a piece of chalk.His love for FIFA inspired him to craft a tiny FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy and it took him three to four hours to complete."I wanted to combine my crafting talent and passion for football to create something new. I am a huge fan of the game and that is why I chose to carve the FIFA World Cup trophy," Mr Singh said.

In Odisha, miniature artist L Eswar Rao from Bhubaneswar's Jatni village has made miniature forms of the Fifa World Cup 2018 trophy on a pencil and a piece of crayon.



"Through this I am sending best wishes to all the teams participating in the tournament," said the artist.

A miniature FIFA World Cup Trophy using gold.