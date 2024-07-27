FICCI Women's Tribute To Air Force Personnel To Mark 25 Years Of Kargil War

The memory of the 1999 Kargil War remains fresh in the minds of ex-servicemen

The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) yesterday organised an event to honour the Air Force personnel on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event highlighted the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a celebration of the "indomitable spirit" of the Indian Air Force, which played a pivotal role in securing India's victory in the Kargil War.

Retired Squadron Leader Archana Kapoor Archana Kapoor, one of the first women pilots in the Indian Air Force, recounted her inspiring journey and experiences during the Kargil War.

Air Veteran Group Captain Nitin Welde, a gallantry award recipient with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, also shared his remarkable experiences.

The memory of the 1999 Kargil War remains fresh in the minds of ex-servicemen who battled the harsh conditions of high-altitude terrain and the constant threat of enemy fire to secure India's victory

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.