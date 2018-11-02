'Feel Sad': Ajit Jogi's Wife, Denied Ticket, Writes To Sonia Gandhi

Renu Jogi, wife of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, has written a letter to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi after the Congress party denied her ticket to seek re-election from Kota seat in the upcoming state elections in the state.

Ms Jogi is a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Kota constituency. The Congress party has instead opted to field Vibhor Singh from the seat this time.

Renu Jogi, in the letter to Sonia Gandhi, stated that she has been facing criticism from various political leaders in and outside Congress ever since her husband Ajit Jogi left the party and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in 2016.

"I feel sad to inform you that there is no conscience in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Party to examine the self-esteem and sacrifice of a loyal and senior woman worker. Perhaps you are constrained, so you delayed in making the right decision," Renu Jogi wrote in the letter.

Ms Jogi further stated that she will contest from Kota only in the upcoming state elections.

”I will contest from Kota only to prove that truth might remain silent, but it cannot be defeated. I believe that in the end, truth will win," she wrote.

The Congress party on Thursday announced its final list of candidates comprising of 19 names for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The party has fielded Vibhor Singh from Kota, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North and Kanhaiya Agarwal from Raipur City South.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases, first on November 12 and second November 20. The results will be announced on December 11.