Feel Brain Operation Was Fatal, Not Covid, Says Pranab Mukherjee's Son

Pranab Mukherjee's last rites took place today with full state honours.

A brain operation and not the coronavirus infection was likely to have proved fatal for former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son has said. The 84-year had died yesterday after being in hospital for 20 days. His funeral took place today with full state honours.

"I feel Covid was not the main factor for his death rather it was the brain operation. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn't do so," his son Abhijit Mukherjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10, where he tested positive for coronavirus. Later, he had a brain operation for clot removal. The regular bulletins from the hospital since said he was in coma and on ventilator support. He died yesterday, hours after the hospital said that he had suffered a septic shock.

The former President -- described by many as the elder statesman of Indian politics -- was mourned by political leaders across the board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was among the first to send his message of condolence, paid his last respects to him today at his residence. President Ram Nath Kovind also made the journey to 10 Rajaji Marg, which had been Pranab Mukherjee's home since he left Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs also paid homage to the former president.

In his message, PM Modi said the country has lost a "scholar par excellence" and a "towering statesman" who "left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation".

In her message to Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expressed the deep sense of loss for the party, which had him as one of its guiding lights for more than five decades.

"It is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, advice and deep understanding of so many subjects. He brought distinction to every post, established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum and served our country with the utmost dedication," Sonia Gandhi wrote.

"His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India, for he played a crucial role in both shaping the course of events as well as actively participating in them, whether as a cabinet minister, parliamentarian or President of India," she added in the letter.

The Centre has announced a week-long national mourning, during which flags will fly at half-mast.