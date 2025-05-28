Fearless Force That Scripted The End Of Maoist Terror In Bastar

The lush but deadly jungles of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh -- long considered the impenetrable heartland of Naxal operations -- recently witnessed a turning point. Basavaraju, one of India's most-wanted Naxal commanders with a Rs 10 crore bounty on his head, was neutralized in a swift operation led by the District Reserve Guard or DRG, a special jungle warfare unit of the Chhattisgarh Police.

In a span of hours, the DRG eliminated 28 hardcore Naxals along with Basavaraju inside what was considered his safest hideout.

What followed wasn't just strategic success. It was a symbolic end to the long-standing aura of invincibility surrounding the Maoist top brass.

But who exactly are these brave men and women of DRG? How did this local force rise to become the most lethal anti-Maoist unit in India?

A Force Born from the Soil

Established in 2015, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) is not a conventional police unit. It is a battalion built from within Bastar-composed of local tribal youth, surrendered Naxals, and Bastar fighters who know the dense terrain like the back of their hand.

Their strength lies not just in numbers, but in the intimate knowledge of geography, guerrilla tactics, and the psychology of the enemy.

"Earlier they took up arms against the Constitution; now they protect it," said Prabhat Kumar, a senior police officer of Narayanpur, underscoring the transformation of surrendered Naxals into protectors of law and order.

The DRG's core philosophy revolves around three principles -- Mati (Brain), Gati (Speed), and Minimum Damage.

Mati: Operations are backed by intelligence. DRG jawans aren't just fighters, they are analysts. Off-duty, they are seen with laptops and maps, planning the next mission.

Gati: With unmatched endurance, they can trek 30-35 km of jungle terrain overnight. Their mobility has caught Naxals off-guard on multiple occasions.

Minimum Damage: Every operation aims at maximum impact on Naxals with minimum or no loss to DRG soldiers.

This careful but fierce approach has earned DRG a dreaded reputation inside Naxal ranks.

A diary found in Basavaraju's camp had this chilling line written in red ink - "Comrade, hide wherever you are... DRG force will find and kill you".

DRG jawans are trained in jungle warfare, anti-guerilla tactics, booby trap detection, and terrain-based ambush strategies. They are skilled enough to turn every challenge of the jungle into an advantage.

"Whether it is fast movement, laying low, or surviving days in the forest, our training ensures we can strike without warning," adds SP Prabhat Kumar.

Their success speaks for itself. In October 2024, the DRG killed 38 Naxals in Thulthuli-Nedur. In May 2025, the team struck again-killing Basavaraju and 28 others on Kilakot hill.

Former Maoist Babu Kawasi, once a bodyguard to Basavaraju, admitted that special modules were created by the Maoist leadership just to counter DRG.

"We were taught how to lay traps, how to avoid DRG ambushes, but even then, we lived in constant fear. DRG always finds a way," he said.

Another surrendered cadre, Manoj (name changed), echoed the sentiment.

"They are tribals, they know the land, they know the jungle, and they have unmatched survival instincts. When DRG comes, even our seniors tremble."

With over 2,000 personnel, DRG is deeply rooted in local communities, All members are tribals, locals, and surrendered rebels. Many are women, who play a frontline role in operations. They possess terrain intelligence, are tech-savvy, and are emotionally invested in securing their homeland.

"We provide them every possible support-financial, logistical, training. Because they are our most valuable asset," said Mr Kumar.

More Powerful Than Greyhounds and C-60?

From Andhra's Greyhounds to Maharashtra's C-60, India has produced elite anti-Naxal units but the DRG has outperformed all in recent years.

Its hyper-local model, cultural connection, and deep understanding of Maoist movement give it a decisive edge.

"This time it has become clear that red terror will end, development will reach every village, and the Constitution will be implemented in every corner of Bastar-all because of DRG," said Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, praising the force after the latest operation in Abujhmad.

In a region where governance once feared to tread, DRG is not just reclaiming land -- it is restoring dignity, peace, and hope to people brutalised by decades of insurgency.

From being victims of Maoist propaganda to becoming its fiercest destroyers, these jungle warriors have rewritten the rulebook of counter-insurgency.

In Bastar today, the ground may still be red-but it is no longer in fear. It is in resistance, resilience, and renewed resolve, thanks to the unyielding spirit of DRG.

