'Fearless, Bright': Rahul Gandhi On Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, on Saturday, paid tributes to their grandmother and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

According to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi was 'Durga' for the country and 'Kali' for the enemies.

"She grew up in the freedom struggle, learned from the great leaders of India, was her father's darling. Durga was for the country, Kali was for the enemies - fearless, Tejaswini, Priyadarshini," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's cousin BJP MP Varun Gandhi also paid tributes to his 'beloved' grandmother.

"Not only leadership but also generosity, not only strength but also motherhood, I bow down to the mother of the country and my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary," Varun Gandhi said in the tweet.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former prime minister during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to our former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Other than them, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the Shakti Sthal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)